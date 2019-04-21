My future shouldn't affect title push, says Celtic boss Neil Lennon

Media playback is not supported on this device 'My future shouldn't affect title push'

Neil Lennon insists his future is "academic" as he urged Celtic to "focus" on completing an eighth successive title win.

Celtic drew 0-0 with Hibernian and missed the chance to re-establish an 11-point lead.

Lennon took over from Brendan Rodgers when the latter left for Leicester City in February and is still unbeaten in his second spell as Celtic boss.

"This is their time, it's their title to win," said Lennon, 47.

"We're nine points clear with four games to go, you'd snap your hand off for that at the start of the season.

"It's academic. Regardless of whether I'm here or not, they should be focussing. I'm here to help them get over the line. There are things, aspects of the game I don't like and I'll tell them that.

"They're on the cusp of something very, very special. They can play better than what I saw today, that's for sure. Are we dragging our heels a little bit? I don't know. The last two league results, 0-0 draws - that's not good enough."

Lennon was asked if his management style being different to Rodgers' was having an effect, having overseen a third goalless draw in six league games.

"Maybe, I'm not trying to change too much," he replied on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound. "We saw a great performance last week against a very good side [beating Aberdeen 3-0 in the Scottish Cup semi-final].

"And then I go out and watch the first 20 minutes of today and we're back to bad habits again and not being physical enough and being lazy; not stopping crosses or getting close to people, standing off the game.

"That's not what this team or this club is about. It needs to be a much better start going into the upcoming games.

"Towards the end, we were well on top and we should've won with the chances that we had. We didn't start the game well. From about 30 minutes on, we were more like ourselves. We've gained a point on it but it should've been three. We have to do it for 90 minutes."