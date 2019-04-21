Premier Division: Derry out to bounce back against Waterford

Derry are boosted with the return to the squad of Jamie McDonagh

Airtricity Premier Division: Waterford v Derry City Venue: Waterford Regional Sports Centre Date: Monday, 22 April Kick-off: 16:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Candystripes midfielder Jamie McDonagh is back from suspension for the Premier Division game against Waterford.

McDonagh could come straight back into the team as Derry seek to bounce back from Friday night's 1-0 home defeat by leaders Shamrock Rovers.

It ended a five-match winning run but boss Declan Declan is taking positives going into Monday's match.

"The players have been been magnificent and we went toe-to tow with Rovers," said Devine.

The defeat saw City drop from second to fourth place while Waterford are six points back in sixth.

"The effort, the energy and quality was really good against Rovers and I'm gutted we didn't take anything out of the match," he added.

"We'll dust ourselves down and go again - we need three points at Waterford.

"I'm extremely proud of the players and we'll get better if we continue to work the way we are working."