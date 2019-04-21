Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool motivated by fans not 'Holy Grail' of title win

Liverpool have 88 points - adjusting to three points for a win, they have only earned more in a top-flight campaign in 1978-79 (98) and 1987-88 (90)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his players are not motivated by the "Holy Grail" of the Premier League title but by the club's supporters.

The Anfield club have not won the title since 1990 but went back to the top with a 2-0 win in Cardiff. They are two points clear of Manchester City.

"If you are only motivated to win the Holy Grail then something is wrong with you," said Klopp.

"We want to win football games because we enjoy the ride with the fans."

Second-half goals from Georginio Wijnaldum and James Milner gave Klopp's side a deserved win in south Wales that took them to their highest-ever Premier League points total of 88.

City can go back top if they beat rivals Manchester United on Wednesday.

Liverpool's best Premier League seasons
PointsSeasonFinal positionTop scorerManager
* season ongoing
88*2018-19N/AMo Salah (23)*Jurgen Klopp
862008-092ndSteven Gerrard (24)Rafael Benitez
842013-142ndLuis Suarez (31)Brendan Rodgers
822005-063rdSteven Gerrard (23)Rafael Benitez
802001-022ndMichael Owen (29)Gerard Houllier
762007-084thFernando Torres (33)Rafael Benitez
762016-174thPhilippe Coutinho (14)Jurgen Klopp
752017-184thMo Salah (44)Jurgen Klopp

Klopp said: "In the end we will see how many points we have and then we get what we get.

"We are motivated to play for this club. We have no influence on the other games, it is how it is. Our next game is against Huddersfield, which will be difficult again for different reasons.

"Some people up in Liverpool might ask us if we are thinking about Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals, we will be completely focused on Huddersfield.

"On Wednesday there is a game as well. When we played Manchester United they were in a much better moment than they are now and that was 0-0."

Klopp was unhappy - as was counterpart Neil Warnock - that Cardiff had not watered the pitch during the game, but said that his side had prepared for it.

"The ball didn't roll like normal. Everybody saw it," he said. "It doesn't make football easy when the pitch is dry.

"It makes it dangerous as well because of injuries.

"Dry pitches are dangerous for players injury-wise. I don't know exactly why the pitch was dry - but we were prepared.

"We trained yesterday for one hour and 10 minutes on a bone-dry pitch just to get used to it."

Race for the Premier League title
DateLiverpool fixturesDateMan City fixtures
24 AprilManchester United (A)
26 AprilHuddersfield (H)28 AprilBurnley (A)
5 MayNewcastle (A)4 MayLeicester (H)
12 MayWolves (H)12 MayBrighton (A)

