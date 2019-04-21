French Ligue 1
Ligue 1: PSG win French title without playing

PSG
PSG have won their sixth title in seven seasons with five game remaining

Paris St-Germain claimed their eighth Ligue 1 title without kicking a ball after second-placed Lille were held to a goalless draw at Toulouse.

The leaders have 81 points after 32 games and cannot be caught as they lead Lille, who have played one more match, by 16 points with five games remaining.

Thomas Tuchel's side will take to the field as champions when they host Monaco later on Sunday.

PSG have now won the title six times in the past seven seasons.

The Parisians could win the domestic double when they face Stade Rennais in the French Cup final next Saturday.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG32263392266681
2Lille33198654282665
3Lyon33178855411459
4Saint-Étienne33168950371356
5Marseille33166115244854
6Montpellier331312847371051
7Reims33111573234-248
8Nice33139112330-748
9Nîmes33137134948146
10Strasbourg331014955431244
11Rennes331110124546-143
12Angers33914104040041
13Nantes33117154144-340
14Bordeaux33911133136-538
15Toulouse33812133046-1636
16Monaco32711143146-1532
17Amiens3388172848-2032
18Dijon3377192750-2328
19Caen33511172547-2226
20Guingamp3359192460-3624
