World Championship 2019: Gary Wilson defeats Luca Brecel in Crucible-record decider

World number 14 Luca Brecel (left) went out after losing the 79-minutes deciding frame to Gary Wilson

The say good things are worth waiting for.

Gary Wilson put that theory to the test on Sunday night, earning a first World Championship victory by taking the decider against Luca Brecel in a 10-9 success - the longest frame in Crucible history.

The 19th and last frame of an intriguing match lasted 79 minutes and 31 seconds, beating the previous record by more than three minutes.

That unwanted feat had been set by three-time world champion Mark Selby and Marco Fu in the 2016 semi-final.

Wilson, a 33-year-old from Newcastle who has previously supplemented his snooker earnings as a cab driver, a barman and factory worker, said: "It wasn't snooker. I am not sure what it was but it was me getting over the line and that's the main thing.

"It's brilliant. I am over the moon to get over the line. There was not a lot of quality and it was absolutely draining.

"It dragged on but I wasn't going to give up on any shot. Some of the fans were thinking what have I come to this for? I was half-embarrassed but I had to block that out."

A distraught Brecel gamely turned up to his news conference but could barely bring himself to discuss his agonising defeat.

"It's just a frame," the 24-year-old said when asked about his place in snooker history.

"It's great I got a record," he added sarcastically

The marathon contest had already tested the patience and concentration levels of both players and spectators when the final frame went to a re-rack.

And the scrappy nature continued when the clock started on the second attempt at frame 19, with bunched reds on the bottom cushion and a cluster of colours at the baulk end.

But world number 32 Wilson eventually prevailed to earn his first Crucible win on his second appearance and guarantee £30,000 for reaching the last 16.

Wilson trailed 5-4 overnight and then 7-5, but scored breaks of 106, 75 and 65 in a four-frame burst to go 9-7 ahead.

The Belgian pulled a frame back but the match then had to be pulled when the afternoon session overran.

Brecel levelled the scores but Wilson prevailed in the epic final frame, setting up the victory break with a gutsy double on the final red.

"It wasn't a nice win but it's satisfying to dig in," added Wilson, who plays either Selby or China's Zhao Xintong in round two.