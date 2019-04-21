PAOK Salonika win Greek league title for first time in 34 years

Portuguese midfielder Vieirinha celebrates after helping PAOK win the Greek Super League

PAOK Salonika won the Greek Super League title for the first time in 34 years after beating Levadiakos on a day of high emotions at Tomba Stadium.

Home fans celebrated a day early with a march along the northern city's promenade before continuing the revelry after the final whistle.

The port-city club will finish the season unbeaten if they defeat Giannina in their final fixture.

Second-placed Olympiakos, winner of 44 titles, are eight points behind.

PAOK, who won the league in 1976 and 1985, have their sights on a domestic double as they go into their Greek Cup semi-final second leg match against Asteris Tripolis with a 2-0 lead.

PAOK fans were in high spirits before the match inside Tomba Stadium

Diego Biseswar (left) is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring PAOK's second goal