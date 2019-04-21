Greek Superleague
PAOK Salonika win Greek league title for first time in 34 years

Vieirinha
Portuguese midfielder Vieirinha celebrates after helping PAOK win the Greek Super League

PAOK Salonika won the Greek Super League title for the first time in 34 years after beating Levadiakos on a day of high emotions at Tomba Stadium.

Home fans celebrated a day early with a march along the northern city's promenade before continuing the revelry after the final whistle.

The port-city club will finish the season unbeaten if they defeat Giannina in their final fixture.

Second-placed Olympiakos, winner of 44 titles, are eight points behind.

PAOK, who won the league in 1976 and 1985, have their sights on a domestic double as they go into their Greek Cup semi-final second leg match against Asteris Tripolis with a 2-0 lead.

PAOK fans
PAOK fans were in high spirits before the match inside Tomba Stadium
Diego Biseswar (left)
Diego Biseswar (left) is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring PAOK's second goal
PAOK fans
PAOK supporters kept the celebrations going after the match

Line-ups

PAOK Salonika

  • 31Paschalakis
  • 3de Matos CruzSubstituted forRodrigues Limaat 69'minutes
  • 5dos Santos VarelaSubstituted forMalezasat 79'minutes
  • 15Crespo
  • 23Giannoulis
  • 28Shakhov
  • 26Oliveira
  • 18Limnios
  • 10PelkasSubstituted forVieira de Freitasat 90+1'minutes
  • 21Biseswar
  • 9Swiderski

Substitutes

  • 1Rey
  • 4Ingason
  • 13Malezas
  • 20Vieira de Freitas
  • 27Misic
  • 47Akpom
  • 98Rodrigues Lima

Levadiakos

  • 19Bajic
  • 25Tsabouris
  • 44Liagas
  • 92Adilehou
  • 5Angoua
  • 21KarachaliosSubstituted forOmoladeat 85'minutes
  • 82MitropoulosSubstituted forZisopoulosat 67'minutes
  • 42Sawadogo
  • 4Nikas
  • 24ChatzilambrosSubstituted forStanojevicat 66'minutes
  • 7Nangis

Substitutes

  • 6Omolade
  • 13Zisopoulos
  • 17Meleg
  • 20Giakoumakis
  • 22Stanojevic
  • 23Rekhviashvili
  • 33Balauru
Referee:
Athanassios Tzilos

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 21st April 2019

  • PAOK SalonikaPAOK Salonika5LevadiakosLevadiakos0
  • AEK AthensAEK Athens0LarissaLarissa1
  • Atromitos AthensAtromitos Athens2PanathinaikosPanathinaikos0
  • LamiaLamia1OlympiakosOlympiakos3
  • OFIOFI1Asteras TripolisAsteras Tripolis1
  • PanetolikosPanetolikos1ArisAris2
  • PanioniosPanionios2PAS GianninaPAS Giannina1
  • XanthiXanthi2Apollon SmyrnisApollon Smyrnis0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PAOK Salonika29254064145077
2Olympiakos28223365174869
3AEK Athens29176647192854
4Atromitos Athens29157741261552
5Aris29144113931846
6Panionios29115132742-1538
7Panathinaikos2812883427738
8Panetolikos29106133444-1036
9Lamia29810112537-1234
10Larissa29810112631-534
11Xanthi29711112027-732
12Asteras Tripolis2979132230-830
13OFI29611122842-1429
14PAS Giannina2976161936-1727
15Levadiakos2956181542-2721
16Apollon Smyrnis2924231152-4110
View full Greek Superleague table

