PAOK Salonika win Greek league title for first time in 34 years
-
- From the section European Football
PAOK Salonika won the Greek Super League title for the first time in 34 years after beating Levadiakos on a day of high emotions at Tomba Stadium.
Home fans celebrated a day early with a march along the northern city's promenade before continuing the revelry after the final whistle.
The port-city club will finish the season unbeaten if they defeat Giannina in their final fixture.
Second-placed Olympiakos, winner of 44 titles, are eight points behind.
PAOK, who won the league in 1976 and 1985, have their sights on a domestic double as they go into their Greek Cup semi-final second leg match against Asteris Tripolis with a 2-0 lead.
Line-ups
PAOK Salonika
- 31Paschalakis
- 3de Matos CruzSubstituted forRodrigues Limaat 69'minutes
- 5dos Santos VarelaSubstituted forMalezasat 79'minutes
- 15Crespo
- 23Giannoulis
- 28Shakhov
- 26Oliveira
- 18Limnios
- 10PelkasSubstituted forVieira de Freitasat 90+1'minutes
- 21Biseswar
- 9Swiderski
Substitutes
- 1Rey
- 4Ingason
- 13Malezas
- 20Vieira de Freitas
- 27Misic
- 47Akpom
- 98Rodrigues Lima
Levadiakos
- 19Bajic
- 25Tsabouris
- 44Liagas
- 92Adilehou
- 5Angoua
- 21KarachaliosSubstituted forOmoladeat 85'minutes
- 82MitropoulosSubstituted forZisopoulosat 67'minutes
- 42Sawadogo
- 4Nikas
- 24ChatzilambrosSubstituted forStanojevicat 66'minutes
- 7Nangis
Substitutes
- 6Omolade
- 13Zisopoulos
- 17Meleg
- 20Giakoumakis
- 22Stanojevic
- 23Rekhviashvili
- 33Balauru
- Referee:
- Athanassios Tzilos