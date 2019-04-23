Robbie Fowler: Brisbane Roar name former Liverpool striker as new boss

Fowler spent time in Australia as a player with North Queensland Fury and Perth Glory

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has been appointed as the new manager of Australian side Brisbane Roar.

The 44-year-old - who won 26 caps for England - has signed a two-year contract with the club, who are set to finish second bottom of the A-League.

Fowler's only previous managerial experience came during a short spell with Thai side Muangthong United in 2011-12.

"I'm really keen to get started and make a difference," said Fowler.

"I'm really looking forward to the challenge. I am determined to bring success to a club that has such a proud history in the Hyundai A-League."

Fowler, who also played for Manchester City, Leeds, Cardiff and Blackburn, has recently been a coach at Liverpool's Academy and also worked as an ambassador for the Reds.

He also spent two seasons playing in Australia with North Queensland Fury and Perth Glory towards the end of his career.

Brisbane play their final game of the season at home to Adelaide United on Thursday.

Fowler replaces Darren Davies, who has been in interim charge at Brisbane since John Aloisi resigned in December.