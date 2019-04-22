Highland League: Cove Rangers boss John Sheran recovering after heart attack

John Sheran led Cove Rangers to the Highland League title this season

The manager of Highland League champions Cove Rangers is recovering in hospital after suffering a heart attack.

John Sheran, 58, fell ill on Sunday morning, the day after his team were presented with the title trophy.

He has had two stents inserted and is recuperating in hospital in Aberdeen.

"Everyone at the club sends their support to John and wishes him a speedy recovery," Cove chairman Keith Moorhouse said.

Cove finished eight points clear in winning their second successive Highland League title, ending the campaign with a 2-1 home victory over Clachnacuddin on Saturday.

They face Lowland League champions East Kilbride in a two-legged SPFL pyramid play-off on 27 April and 4 May. The winners progress to a play-off with the club that finishes bottom of SPFL League Two.