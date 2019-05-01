Jake Hastie: What are Rangers getting in new signing from Motherwell?

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Rangers signing Hastie's Motherwell highlights

Before January, not many people would have heard of Jake Hastie. Yet four months on, he is being hailed by Steven Gerrard as someone who will "undoubtedly" improve Rangers' squad.

The 20-year-old has signed a pre-contract to join the Ibrox club in the summer after a stunning run of seven goals in 14 appearances since breaking into the Motherwell team. That came after he made 23 appearances - scoring four times - while at loan at Championship side Alloa Athletic in the first half of the campaign.

The man who managed him during that stint - Jim Goodwin - tells BBC Scotland about the kind of player Rangers are getting.

Pace and power

A look at Hastie's highlights reel will tell you his strengths are his physique and pace. And that was what caught the eye of Goodwin when he played against Alloa last term while on loan at then League One rivals Airdrieonians. So much so, in fact, that he made him his top loan target last summer.

"He's got a lot of great attributes," Goodwin says. "He's got blistering pace, he's six foot plus, and he's very good in the one-versus- one situations, and he's got a good final ball as well. I think the modern-day game is about high energy, high tempo. The top players now are all really quick and Jake's got that in abundance. He's got to work hard now at other parts of his game as well."

A threat on either side

What position and role Gerrard intends to deploy Hastie in remains to be seen, but the attacker can play off either flank - driving to the by-line on the left or cutting in off the right.

"I played him wide left," explains Goodwin. "I think in those one-on-one situations once he knocks it by the full-back, it's very difficult to catch him. But [Motherwell manager] Stephen Robinson played him coming in off the right on to his left foot, and he scored some fantastic goals, showing what a good shot he has on him as well. Maybe that's where Steven will have a look at him initially."

Belief to establish himself

It is not uncommon for young players to earn a move to a big club, only to struggle to deal with the extra pressure and expectation that comes with it. So does Hastie have the attitude and temperament to ensure he thrives at Ibrox? Goodwin believes he does.

"Jake will have to adapt to it quickly, but I've got no doubt he's got the self-belief and confidence in his own ability to go there and force his way into the team," he says. "He came into pre-season for us and settled into the dressing room really well. He's a really good professional, he looks after himself well, he's a good athlete and a really likeable boy. Rangers have signed a player with great potential."