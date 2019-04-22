Paul Doswell: Sutton United manager resigns after 11 years in charge

Paul Doswell was appointed Sutton manager in May 2008

Sutton United boss Paul Doswell has resigned because of personal reasons following 11 years in charge.

Doswell took a temporary break from the role in mid-March but was due to return to Gander Green Lane in the summer.

However, a club statement said Doswell, 52, would not continue due to the time and distance involved in travelling to the club from his home in Winchester.

Ian Baird, Micky Stephens and Matt Gray will remain in interim charge for next Saturday's final National League game.

The players and staff were informed of Doswell's decision following Saturday's 2-2 draw at home to Maidstone United, which left the U's 10th in the table.

"I've taken the hardest decision in my life to leave Sutton at this time and it's been extremely difficult to make," Doswell - who was the longest-serving manager in English football's top five divisions - told the club website.

"Ultimately after 11 years of travelling two hours there and back sometimes four times a week it's become impossible for me to keep going.

"I am convinced the club has strong foundations to continue its fine progress, and I leave the club very sad but also very proud."