Lee Bradbury: Havant & Waterlooville boss leaves relegated National League club

Lee Bradbury led Havant & Waterlooville to successive promotions from the Isthmian League into the National League in 2017 and 2018

Havant & Waterlooville manager Lee Bradbury has left the relegated National League club by mutual consent after more than six years in charge.

The former Portsmouth and Bournemouth striker led the Hampshire club to successive promotions in 2017 and 2018.

But their first season in the National League ended in relegation with three games to go and Saturday's defeat by Aldershot was their ninth in 13 games.

"The club would like to thank Lee for his hard work," said a Hawks statement.

"Lee has been here for seven years, he is held in the highest esteem by both the board and the majority of fans and he and his family is more than welcome to Westleigh Park."

Bradbury took over at Havant in 2012 and led the club to the National League South play-offs in the 2015-16 season.

They lost in the semi-finals and were relegated the following season but won back-to-back Isthmian League and National League South titles in 2017 and 2018 to secure a first-ever campaign in the National League.