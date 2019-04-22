Callum Hudson-Odoi: Ruptured Achilles sidelines Chelsea winger

Hudson-Odoi was making his fourth league start of the season

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in his side's 2-2 draw with Burnley on Monday and will miss the rest of the season.

The 18-year-old winger was taken off in the 41st minute as Chelsea moved into the top four in the Premier League.

"Really gutted to end my season with a ruptured Achilles, gotta work hard and try and come back stronger for next season!" he tweeted.

Hudson-Odoi played 24 times this term and made his England debut in March.

He will miss Chelsea's final three league games of the season, as they look to secure a Champions League spot by finishing in the top four, and the Europa League semi-final against Frankfurt, the first leg of which is on 2 May.

And he will be a serious doubt for England's Nations League semi-final against the Netherlands on 6 June.

He has been linked with a move away from Chelsea in the summer after limited appearances in the early part of the season.

But he has started four of Chelsea's past six games and boss Maurizio Sarri said last month he expects Hudson-Odoi to stay at the club.