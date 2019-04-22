Tuesday's back pages 22 Apr From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/48018119 Read more about sharing. In the Daily Telegraph, "Blues blow it" In the Daily Star, "Juve's £40m Sess chase" In the Mirror, "Juve and Spurs set for summer Sessegnon battle" In the Metro, "Sarri shows the strain as Clarets deny Blues" In the Daily Mail, "United meltdown" In the Times, "Time to take action" In the Daily Express, "Pogba calls out United players ahead of derby" In the Guardian, "De Gea and Pogba may exit if United miss top four"