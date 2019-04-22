David Luiz: Chelsea defender accuses Burnley of time-wasting after draw

Media playback is not supported on this device Chelsea unhappy with Burnley 'time wasting' - Zola

Chelsea defender David Luiz accused Burnley of "anti-football" after a heated 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Blues assistant coach Gianfranco Zola said the Clarets time-wasted as Chelsea dropped two more points in the chase for a top-four Premier League finish.

"Five minutes injury time wasn't enough to compensate," Zola told BBC Sport.

"We expected it to be a tough game. We didn't expect so much time-wasting. We expected the referee to give more extra time. That's why we're very unhappy."

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri was sent to the stand in the closing stages as tempers boiled over on and off the pitch.

All the goals were scored in the opening 24 minutes with Jeff Hendrick scoring first for Burnley before N'Golo Kante equalised.

Gonzalo Higuain put Chelsea in front only for Ashley Barnes to level from close range, earning a point that all but secures Burnley's Premier League status.

Chelsea moved above Arsenal into fourth position but would have gone ahead of Tottenham into third if they had won.

Luiz was involved in an altercation with Barnes, while Burnley captain Tom Heaton received a yellow card in the 32nd minute - the earliest for time-wasting by a goalkeeper in a Premier League game for five years.

Play was also held up towards the end while Burnley players received treatment for cramp.

"It's anti-football," Luiz told Sky Sports.

"Losing time all the time, especially when you have the ball. Their players went to the floor and stopped the game.

Media playback is not supported on this device Dyche denies Burnley were time-wasting at Chelsea

"They were playing 11 inside the box. It's difficult to score against a team like that.

"It's difficult when you play against a team who have two chances and score two goals and didn't want to play the game."

Meanwhile, Zola expects Chelsea to lodge a formal complaint with the Football Association after Burnley's backroom staff "offended" boss Sarri before the Italian was sent to the stands.

"I think there will be a follow up on that. Maurizio felt very unhappy," added Zola.

"We understand it's a football game. You say words because of the adrenaline, but he wasn't particularly happy."

Burnley boss Sean Dyche defended his team's "resilience".

"We are allowed to win or get a point at these big clubs," said Dyche.

"I'd be interested to see the physical stats. If someone goes down with cramp, I've seen their players go down with cramp before.

"We're not blessed with the most technical players - they cost a lot of money.

"We have a resilience. You are allowed to defend it out - it's part of the game."