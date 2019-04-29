Millwall v Bristol City (Tue)

Teenage forward Antoine Semenyo was shown a straight red card on Saturday

Bristol City must avoid defeat at Millwall to keep their play-off chances alive, but realistically only a win will keep the Robins in contention.

Millwall, in 21st, are safe from relegation after Rotherham's drop to League One was confirmed on Saturday.

Lions defender Shaun Hutchinson could feature after an illness but midfielder Ben Thompson (hamstring) will miss out.

City will be without suspended 19-year-old forward Antoine Semenyo, while Korey Smith (foot) remains out.

Regardless of Tuesday's result, the visitors' play-off fate is now out of their hands following Saturday's 2-0 home loss to sixth-placed Derby County, who are away to Swansea on Wednesday.

To finish sixth, Lee Johnson's side must win both of their remaining games, while hoping the Rams drop points against both the Swans and West Brom, and seventh-placed Middlesbrough fail to win at the already-relegated Millers on Sunday.