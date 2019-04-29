League Two
Newport19:45Oldham
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Oldham Athletic

Joss Labadie
Joss Labadie had 10 stitches in a gashed ankle suffered against Swindon on 9 April

Newport could receive a double boost for their key League Two clash against Oldham where a win would lift County into the play-off berths.

Midfielder Joss Labadie and striker Jamille Matt could both return for the Exiles, but Andrew Crofts remains out as does goalkeeper Nick Townsend.

Oldham could be without goalkeeper Daniel Iversen due to a back injury.

Newport are 11th but a win would see them rise to seventh ahead of a visit to Morecambe on the final day.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 30th April 2019

  • NewportNewport County19:45OldhamOldham Athletic
  • TranmereTranmere Rovers19:45BuryBury

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City452316673403385
2Bury4422111180542677
3Mansfield452016969402976
4MK Dons4522101370492176
5Forest Green4520131268472173
6Tranmere4420121261461572
7Exeter4519121460491169
8Colchester451910166253967
9Carlisle45207186762567
10Stevenage451910165755267
11Newport441910155658-267
12Crewe45198186057365
13Oldham4416141465531262
14Swindon451516145655161
15Northampton451319135961-258
16Cheltenham451512185766-957
17Grimsby45158224356-1353
18Morecambe451411205369-1653
19Crawley45148234867-1950
20Port Vale451212213854-1648
21Cambridge451210233965-2646
22Macclesfield451013224773-2643
23Notts County45914224781-3441
24Yeovil45912244166-2539
View full League Two table

