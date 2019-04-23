Scottish Gossip: Scotland manager search, Neil Lennon, Celtic, Aberdeen, Rangers, Dundee, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Chief executive Ian Maxwell will today call a second Scottish FA board meeting in six days to draw up a shortlist of candidates to become the next Scotland manager. (Daily Record)

Neil Lennon insists he's not the hairdryer treatment kind of manager but says he had to give it to his Celtic stars full blast after their 0-0 draw at Hibs. (Daily Record)

Dundee manager Jim McIntyre slams claims that his loan signings have thrown in the towel in the battle to avoid relegation. (Sun)

Jake Hastie will blossom at Ibrox if the teenager agrees a move from Motherwell to Rangers, says former striker Iain Ferguson, who played for both clubs. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Celtic are worried they could lose 16-year-defender Liam Morrison to Bundesliga club Hoffenheim. (Sun)

Ex-referee Charlie Richmond thinks Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke should receive a lengthy ban for a personal attack on referee Steven McLean. (Daily Express, print edition)

Celtic will be signing one of Europe's top prospects if they land Azerbaijan defender Bahlul Mustafazada, according to current Gabala team-mate Rauf Aliyev. (Sun)

Captain Graeme Shinnie may have played his last game for Aberdeen as manager Derek McInnes confirms fears he could be out injured for the rest of the season. (Evening Express)

Former Rangers and Scotland captain Barry Ferguson is tipping his nephew Lewis Ferguson for the young player of the year award after the midfielder's first season at Aberdeen. (Sun)

Included in the new four-year contracts for experience Hibs duo David Gray and Darren McGregor are formal roles as 'club ambassadors'. (Times, print edition)

Hibs captain David Gray, 30, hopes he can keep playing for the entirety of his new four-year deal at Easter Road. (Scotsman)

Hearts manager Craig Levein says Ryan Edwards and teenager Andy Irving are likely to feature as he "manages the squad" over the final four league games of the season and prepares for the Scottish Cup final. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Former Ibrox defender Marvin Andrews is confident Rangers will learn from the errors of their ways this season and ensure they don't make the same mistakes again next term. (Herald))