Dale Vince: Forest Green owner to address Uefa on climate change in UN role

Dale Vince also owns green electricity company Ecotricity

Forest Green Rovers owner Dale Vince will address Uefa next month in his role as a United Nations ambassador.

Vince was appointed a Climate Champion in September in recognition of the League Two club's green credentials.

As part of the Sports for Climate Action initiative, he hopes more clubs will help to fight climate change.

"If we can harness the enthusiasm of sport fans globally, we can make a real difference around climate change," Vince told BBC Points West.

Rovers became one of only 15 organisations from around the world to win a United Nations (UN) "Momentum for Change" climate action award last autumn.

Vince will talk to Uefa's 55 member nations about Forest Green's work while also sharing it with other football clubs and sports bodies.

"I'll be encouraging them to join the programme and to bring sustainability in to their particular club or organisation," he said.

"It's not like we're pushing on a closed door - everyone wants to know about how to be more sustainable.

"Sport really reflects wider society, where there are concerns about the environment.

"It's an honour, a privilege and a great opportunity to work with a body like the UN on this."