Ballymena United finish runners-up in Irish Premiership

Ballymena's win put them eight points ahead of third-placed Glenavon with just one match left

Ballymena United made sure of finishing second in the Irish Premiership by beating third-placed Glenavon 4-3 in a thrilling match on Tuesday night.

It is the club's highest top-flight finish since they were runners-up in the 1979/80 campaign and they will play in next season's Europa League.

Meanwhile, Newry City are staring relegation in the face after losing 2-1 away to Institute.

City will go into the final day three points behind one-from-bottom Ards.

Linfield, already crowned champions, hammered Cliftonville 5-1 while Coleraine beat Crusaders 4-2 and Glentoran were held to a 2-2 draw by Warrenpoint at the Oval.

Ards beat Dungannon Swifts 1-0 and are likely to be involved in the end-of-season promotion-relegation play-off.

