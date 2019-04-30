Swansea City v Derby County

Championship
Tom Lawrence
Tom Lawrence scored his first goal since February in Derby's 2-0 win at Bristol City on Saturday

Derby County will be on the brink of securing a Championship play-off place if they win at Swansea on Wednesday.

Victory would put them three points clear of seventh-placed Middlesbrough with one game remaining, while the Rams also have a superior goal difference.

Midfielder Leroy Fer will miss Swansea's final two games of the season and may not play for the club again as he is out of contract this summer.

Derby defender Fikayo Tomori is a doubt with a dead leg.

Craig Bryson (ankle) and Ashley Cole (groin) remain out after missing Saturday's win at Bristol City, but Duane Holmes (thigh) is back in contention and Andy King has returned to training after two months out with an ankle problem.

Derby manager Frank Lampard told BBC Radio Derby:

"It isn't about one more win. Of course, with our goal difference being better, it would put us in the real driving seat if we got the one win.

"But on paper it's four points needed because that last day of the season is going to be tense whatever happens.

"In our good run recently the players have had belief and our fans have started to get a bit of belief as well and the way they were at the weekend was fantastic."

Match facts

  • Swansea have lost each of their last two league matches against Derby, including this season's reverse fixture.
  • Derby are winless in four away visits to Swansea in all competitions (W1 D3 L0) since a 1-0 win in the FA Cup fourth round in January 1999.
  • Swansea striker Oliver McBurnie has scored five goals in his last five Championship appearances.
  • Derby County haven't won three consecutive league matches since September 2018.
  • Swansea have scored at least twice in each of their last eight home matches in all competitions, scoring 23 goals in total (W6 D1 L1).
  • Mason Mount has had a hand in six goals in his last seven Championship appearances for Derby (4 goals, 2 assists).

Wednesday 1st May 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich452613691563591
2Sheff Utd452610976393788
3Leeds452581271472483
4West Brom4523111186592780
5Aston Villa452016981592276
6Derby4419131265521370
7Middlesbrough451913134740770
8Bristol City441812145651566
9Sheff Wed451616135960-164
10Nottm Forest451615146054663
11Swansea44189176259363
12Preston451613166764361
13Hull451710186567-261
14Blackburn451611186267-559
15Brentford4415131669591058
16Stoke451121134350-754
17Birmingham451418136458651
18Wigan451213205064-1449
19QPR45139235170-1948
20Reading451016194966-1746
21Millwall441014204761-1444
22Rotherham45816215181-3040
23Bolton4488282976-4732
24Ipswich45416253375-4228
View full Championship table

