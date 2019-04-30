Swansea City v Derby County

Tom Lawrence scored his first goal since February in Derby's 2-0 win at Bristol City on Saturday

Derby County will be on the brink of securing a Championship play-off place if they win at Swansea on Wednesday.

Victory would put them three points clear of seventh-placed Middlesbrough with one game remaining, while the Rams also have a superior goal difference.

Midfielder Leroy Fer will miss Swansea's final two games of the season and may not play for the club again as he is out of contract this summer.

Derby defender Fikayo Tomori is a doubt with a dead leg.

Craig Bryson (ankle) and Ashley Cole (groin) remain out after missing Saturday's win at Bristol City, but Duane Holmes (thigh) is back in contention and Andy King has returned to training after two months out with an ankle problem.

Derby manager Frank Lampard told BBC Radio Derby:

"It isn't about one more win. Of course, with our goal difference being better, it would put us in the real driving seat if we got the one win.

"But on paper it's four points needed because that last day of the season is going to be tense whatever happens.

"In our good run recently the players have had belief and our fans have started to get a bit of belief as well and the way they were at the weekend was fantastic."

Match facts