Maurizio Sarri: Chelsea boss charged by FA after Burnley draw

Sarri was send to the stands by referee Kevin Friend in stoppage time

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has been charged with misconduct after he was sent to the stands at the end of Monday's 2-2 draw with Burnley.

Tensions boiled over at the end of the match at Stamford Bridge.

David Luiz and Ashley Barnes were involved in an altercation on the pitch and a scuffle took place near the tunnel entrance at the final whistle.

Blues assistant coach Gianfranco Zola said Burnley's backroom staff "offended" Sarri.

"I think there will be a follow-up on that. Maurizio felt very unhappy," Zola said after the match.

"We understand it's a football game. You say words because of the adrenaline, but he wasn't particularly happy."

Sarri did not take part in the post-match media conference and Zola said Chelsea were unhappy with Burnley's time-wasting during the game.

The Italian, 60, has until 18:00 BST on Friday to respond to the Football Association charge.