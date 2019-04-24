Maurizio Sarri: Chelsea boss charged by FA after Burnley draw
Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has been charged with misconduct after he was sent to the stands at the end of Monday's 2-2 draw with Burnley.
Tensions boiled over at the end of the match at Stamford Bridge.
David Luiz and Ashley Barnes were involved in an altercation on the pitch and a scuffle took place near the tunnel entrance at the final whistle.
Blues assistant coach Gianfranco Zola said Burnley's backroom staff "offended" Sarri.
"I think there will be a follow-up on that. Maurizio felt very unhappy," Zola said after the match.
"We understand it's a football game. You say words because of the adrenaline, but he wasn't particularly happy."
Sarri did not take part in the post-match media conference and Zola said Chelsea were unhappy with Burnley's time-wasting during the game.
The Italian, 60, has until 18:00 BST on Friday to respond to the Football Association charge.