League Two: Lincoln and Bury dominate PFA selection of team of 2018-19

PFA League Two Team of 2018-19

High-fliers Lincoln City, Bury and Mansfield Town have dominated the Professional Footballers' Association's League Two team of 2018-19.

Champions Lincoln have had four players chosen - three defenders in Harry Toffolo, Neal Eardley and Jason Shackell, plus striker John Akinde.

Three players from second-placed Bury are picked - goalkeeper Joe Murphy and midfielders Jay O'Shea and Danny Mayor.

Mansfield defender Krystian Pearce and forward Tyler Walker are also selected.

Tranmere Rovers striker James Norwood - whose tally of 27 goals leads the division - and Forest Green Rovers midfielder Reece Brown complete the line-up.

Bury, Mansfield, Forest Green and Tranmere, along with MK Dons, are chasing the division's two remaining automatic promotion positions with two games left to play.

