Etoile du Sahel progress in Confederation Cup

Karim Aribi scored and was sent off as Etoile du Sahel beat Sudan's Al Hilal

Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia reached the Confederation Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 win over Sudan's Al Hilal of Sudan despite playing the second half with 10 men.

Striker Karim Aribi was red-carded in first half stoppage-time soon after cancelling the lead Waleed Bakhet gave Hilal in the Egyptian city of Suez.

Despite being a man down Etoile contained the Sudanese until Wajdi Kechrida scored the match winner 10 minutes from time.

It gave Etoile a 5-2 aggregate win and sets up a semi-final against Zamalek, with the first leg in Egypt on Sunday.

The match should have been played in Omdurman on 14 April but was delayed and moved to Egypt due to security concerns after the overthrow of Sudan's former president Omar al-Bashir.

Bakhet became the Confederation Cup's leading scorer this season with seven goals when he put Hilal ahead on 30 minutes.

Etoile have won the Confederation Cup twice while the closest Hilal have come to lifting the trophy was in 2012 when they lost a semi-final against Djoliba of Mali on penalties.

The Tunisian side won the Arab Club Champions Cup on 18 April with a 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal.