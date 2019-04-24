Chukwu to travel for treatment in May

Christian Chukwu won the Africa Cup of Nations as a player and an assistant coach

Former Nigeria captain and coach Christian Chukwu has received the funds from billionaire oil tycoon Femi Otedola to allow him to get medical treatment.

Chukwu has been given the US$50,000 he was promised and will now travel to the UK in early May for the treatment.

Otedola has also promise extra support and that Chukwu will receive the best health services available.

The tycoon's decision is a "token of support to a great Nigerian who served his country to the best of his ability."

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had originally offered to step in to help the 68-year-old, who captained the Super Eagles to their first Africa Cup of Nations title in 1980.

The exact nature of Chukwu's medical condition has not been made public.