Coventry City: Club in discussions with Wasps to stay at Ricoh Arena

Premiership rugby side Wasps became Coventry City's landlords following their move to the Ricoh Arena in 2014

An extraordinary general meeting to discuss Coventry City's future has been postponed, with the club in "initial discussions" with Wasps over extending their stay at the Ricoh Arena.

The English Football League meeting has been put back until 29 May because City have made "significant progress".

Coventry have also signed an agreement to groundshare at an "alternative venue", but have not confirmed where.

"We want to conclude this matter as soon as possible," the club said.

"We have worked closely with [chief executive] Shaun Harvey and the EFL over a long period of time on this matter, and are grateful to the EFL board for giving us the extra time needed to bring this matter to a satisfactory conclusion, which would see Coventry City continue to play its fixtures in Coventry.

"We can confirm that Coventry City Football Club has started initial discussions with Wasps Holdings Limited regarding an extension to our current license agreement to play at the Ricoh Arena."

Coventry said they will now "work extremely hard in the next few days" with the "continued aim of Coventry City playing at the Ricoh Arena".

Last week, the club's owners lost their Supreme Court appeal over the sale of the stadium to Premiership rugby side Wasps by the city council.

They had asked to appeal against the decision not to allow a judicial review into the sale of the ground in 2014.

Wasps have always said they would be ready to discuss a new deal once the legal action ended.

The EFL, which was to consider Coventry's potential expulsion from the league at the planned meeting, said a "solution" was "believed to have been identified".

"To allow the club the maximum period of time to finalise appropriate arrangements, the EFL board has opted to postpone Thursday's EGM and remains hopeful such a meeting will not be required," the EFL said in a statement.