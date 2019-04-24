PFA awards: Stephen Dobbie & Lawrence Shankland among nominations

Stephen Dobbie and Lawrence Shankland are the leading scorers in the Championship

Strikers Stephen Dobbie, Billy Mckay, Lawrence Shankland and Pavol Safranko are vying to be PFA Scotland Championship Player of the Year.

Queen of the South's Dobbie, Ross County's Mckay, Ayr United's Shankland and Dundee United's Safranko make up the four-man shortlist.

Shankland won the League One prize last term and has scored 33 goals this season, 23 of them in the league.

He trails Dobbie, who is on 40 goals, with 21 of those in the Championship.

McKay has scored 20 times for County and Safranko on 14 occasions for Dundee United.

Strikers also dominate the nominations in League One, with Forfar Athletic's Dale Hilson, Arbroath's Bobby Linn and Raith Rovers' Kevin Nisbet joined by Dumbarton winger Dom Thomas.

League Two's two top scorers - Edinburgh City's Blair Henderson and Clyde's former Scotland international David Goodwillie - are vying for their division's prize with Clyde's veteran midfielder, John Rankin, and Annan Athletic winger Chris Johnston.