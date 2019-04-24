Championship: Norwich and Leeds dominate PFA selection of team of 2018-19

Leaders Norwich and third-placed Leeds United each have three players in the Professional Footballers' Association's Championship team of 2018-19.

Leeds midfielder Pablo Hernandez is joined by Pontus Jansson and Liam Cooper, with Norwich duo Jamal Lewis and Max Aarons completing the defence.

Canaries striker Teemu Pukki, Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp and Aston Villa's Tammy Abraham are the forwards.

Blades midfielder Oliver Norwood and Villa's Jack Grealish are also chosen.

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph completes the team.

Helped by 28 goals from Championship top-scorer Pukki, Norwich are on the verge of being promoted to the Premier League despite four successive draws.

They need just a point from their final two games to make absolutely sure.

Sheffield United - who, despite having the equal-best defensive record in the division, do not have a defender in the PFA's team - are the Canaries' nearest challengers, three points adrift.

Back-to-back defeats have seen Leeds' chances of automatic promotion fade as they have a far inferior goal-difference and are three points behind the Blades.