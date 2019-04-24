U-17 Africa Cup of Nations: Guinea beat Nigeria on penalties to reach final

Guinea's U17 team

The Syli Cadets of Guinea qualified for the final of the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Tanzania on Wednesday after edging Nigeria on penalties.

Nigeria's David Oduko Ogaga missed his spot-kick to ensure Guinea won the semi-final 10-9 in a tense shoot-out at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The two teams had played out a goalless draw after 90 minutes before the match went straight to penalties.

Guinea will face either Cameroon or Angola in Sunday's final.

The Syli Cadets dominated the first of Wednesday's semi-finals but found goals hard to come by as Nigeria's defenders stood firm.

Alsassime Bah and Momo Fanye Toure were Guinea's key attackers, while the Golden Eaglets' striker Wisdom Onyedikachi Ubani also had some chances.

After their triumph, Guinea's players celebrated the country's first qualification for the U-17 Nations Cup final.

"This is a great day and we are making history," said Guinea's goalkeeper Stephen Sunday.

The Syli Cadets are now assured of U$5000 each which had been promised by their government if they reached the final.

Guinea finished third at the 1995, 2015 and 2017 editions of the U-17 finals.

All four semi-finalists have qualified to represent Africa at the U-17 Fifa World Cup to take place in Brazil in November.