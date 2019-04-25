Championship team of the season: Who makes your XI?
- From the section Championship
The Professional Footballers' Association announced their 2018-19 Championship team of the season on Wednesday - but who makes your XI?
With so many players at both ends of the table battling it out for their clubs, we've compiled a long list for you to choose your team from.
Think you know best? Have a look at the options below, pick your preferred XI and use #bbcefl to share your selections on social media.
Championship team of the year
Choose who makes your 2018-19 Championship team of the year - and then share it with your friends using our team selector.