Queens of the South's Stephen Dobbie could return to aid battle against relegation

Stephen Dobbie was injured against Ayr United this month

Stephen Dobbie is hopeful of being fit for Queen of the South's final game of the Scottish Championship season and any potential relegation play-offs.

The third-bottom Dumfries side were expected to be without their talismanic 40-goal striker for the final two games because of a hamstring injury.

Dobbie will miss Friday's trip to face Ross County, but says he could make the visit of Partick Thistle.

"It's feeling okay. I will maybe make next weekend," the 36-year-old said.

"Goalscoring, it has been a good season for me, but I'd obviously take that away for the team to be safe and to be looking to our holidays."

Dobbie is one short of matching the club record for goals in a season jointly held by Jimmy Rutherford for season 1931-32 and Nicky Clark for season 2012-13.

He could face a dilemma should Queens, who sit above Alloa Athletic on goal difference, need a win against Thistle to avoid a play-off semi-final against the side finishing fourth in League One.

"If we are in the play-offs then I don't know whether I will want to risk it because I would want to be fit for that," he said.

Dobbie is among the four candidates for the PFA Scotland Championship Player of the Year award, but his goalscoring rate had dropped to two in nine games before his injury.

Queens' results suffered, too, and they travel to Dingwall to face a County side needing just a point to clinch the title and automatic promotion.

"At Christmas, we were round about the promotion play-offs, then we had three or four players injured and I think it was nine games we got beat in a row," Dobbie said.

"It's disappointing, but it is all about the next couple of games and we just need to make sure we are still in this league next season."