Matt Smith: The Man City midfielder who won the league this season

Matt Smith came through the academy at West Bromwich Albion before switching to Manchester City

Manchester City's title hopes remain unclear, but for City midfielder, Wales international Matt Smith, a league winners' medal is safely secured.

Smith, who recently signed a new deal with Pep Guardiola's side, has helped FC Twente win the Dutch Eerste Divisie as he plots a breakthrough at Man City.

However, Smith is not ruling out a loan move next term as he looks to establish himself in Ryan Giggs' Wales team.

"I don't know what the future holds," he told BBC Sport Wales.

Smith was barely known outside of the Manchester City academy a year ago, but has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign.

He has played 31 games for Twente as they booked a return to the Eredivisie by winning the league, while also earning international honours.

Smith made his Wales bow in their 4-1 win over Ireland in September and played a key role in midfield as Giggs' side made a great start to their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with a 1-0 win over Slovakia.

The 19-year old admits it has been a season where everything has changed.

"It has been really good, everything I wanted in a first loan move," he said.

"We didn't think we could win the title, but we stuck together and we've managed to do it.

"FC Twente is a club that deserves to be at the top level and we are really happy we have got the club back there.

"I knew coming over was a big gamble, especially as there was pressure to win the league.

"Fortunately for me it has gone really well."

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales and Man City midfielder Matt Smith chats about life in the Netherlands at FC Twente

Hoping for a City bow next term

Smith, who signed a new deal with City in March, is hoping to emulate youngster Phil Foden and make a breakthrough for the Premier League side next season.

However, the teen knows another loan move could also be on the cards.

"I have extended my contract with Man City and I was obviously delighted to do so," he said.

"I don't know what the future holds; the key for me is to be playing football at a first team level.

"I don't know what the plan is, but I know how difficult it is to break into the Man City first team.

"It is something I want to do, but if City think a loan out is the best move that is what I will do.

"Coming back to FC Twente is definitely a possibility, there has been no talks yet, so I am not sure.

"But it is an amazing club so I would never rule it out. Especially now we are promoted; it could move my development to another level."