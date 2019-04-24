Atletico Madrid beat Valencia to delay Barcelona title

Antoine Griezmann and Angel Correa kept Atletico's title hopes alive

Angel Correa scored a late winner for Atletico Madrid against Valencia to delay Barcelona's La Liga title celebrations by a few days at least.

Defeat for Atletico would have seen Barca clinch an eighth title in 11 years, but they are now nine points behind with four games to play.

Atletico led through Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann, but Valencia replied through Kevin Gameiro and a Dani Parejo penalty, awarded by VAR for handball.

However Correa drilled home a winner.

Barca will be champions if they beat Levante at home on Saturday and could seal the title before then if Atletico lose at home to Real Valladolid earlier in the day.

Atletico must finish with more points than their title rivals because if they finish level on points, Barcelona will win the title by virtue of a better head-to-head record between the two sides.