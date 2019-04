Malcolm Kpedekpo played 11 times for Aberdeen in the 1990s

Former Aberdeen striker Malcolm Kpedekpo has joined the Scottish FA board as an independent non-executive director.

The chartered accountant, 42, was recently on the board of Scottish Golf and his appointment was ratified last week.

Kpedekpo made 11 appearances for Aberdeen from 1995-97.

"I am excited by the opportunity to help shape the direction of the national game," he said.