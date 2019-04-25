Willian Borges: Chelsea star's car park kickabout with young fan

Media playback is not supported on this device Carpark keepy uppy with Chelsea's Willian

Chelsea player Willian made an 11-year-old boy's dreams come true with a surprise kickabout at Stamford Bridge.

Blues' fan Daniel McGee from Co Tyrone got the shock of his life at the team hotel on Tuesday when the Brazilian star invited him to play 'keepy uppy'.

"I couldn't believe it was actually happening, it was really good," Daniel told BBC Sport NI.

Chelsea's 2-2 Premier League draw with Burnley on Monday was the young fan's first time to see his heroes in action.

The Aughnacloy family's trip to London was a present to Daniel for his upcoming 12th birthday.

The party started in style on Monday when he and his father Kevin shook hands with David Luiz and Daniel's favourite player Eden Hazard in the hotel at Stamford Bridge.

"We were waiting on a taxi the next day when we spotted Willian," says Daniel's mum Bernie.

"Daniel waited for an autograph and initially we didn't think he was too keen but next thing he said: "Do you want to play?"

"Someone gave Willian a ball and I couldn't believe my eyes when he started to play with Daniel, it was unbelievable. I think we're still in shock!"

Daniel is a pupil of St Ciaran's Ballygawley and plays soccer for Caledon Rovers as well as being a Tyrone gaelic football supporter.