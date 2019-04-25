Jess Fishlock: Wales midfielder helps Lyon win French women's title

Jess Fishlock in action for Lyon
Jess Fishlock is on loan at Lyon from Seattle Reign

Wales midfielder Jess Fishlock is celebrating her latest success, helping Lyon win the French women's league.

Fishlock and her team-mates beat Dijon 4-0 to secure Lyon's 13th successive title win.

Lyon are preparing for Sunday's Women's Champions League semi-final second leg at Chelsea, where Fishlock is again set to face Wales team-mate Sophie Ingle.

The French champions lead 2-1 going into the game, at Kingsmeadow (kick-off 14:00 BST).

Bayern Munich or Barcelona await the winners in the final in Budapest on Saturday, 18 May. Barcelona are 1-0 up going into their second leg at home on Sunday.

Fishlock - Wales' most capped player, with 116 international appearances - will return to parent club Seattle Reign, in the National Women's Soccer League, when her Lyon commitments end.

