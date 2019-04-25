Frank Lampard: Derby County manager calls for VAR in Championship

Frank Lampard's Derby are sixth in the Championship with two games remaining

Derby manager Frank Lampard has called for VAR in the Championship after he was charged with improper conduct following a clash with a referee.

Lampard says he was disappointed to be charged by the FA for comments to referee Simon Hooper following Friday's 2-2 draw at Birmingham.

The Rams boss says VAR, which will be used in the Premier League next season, should be added in the second tier.

"It will come, it's just a matter of when," Lampard told BBC Radio Derby.

"VAR is coming to the Premier League and it has to come to the Championship because it's very difficult for referees.

"I actually want dialogue with referees and I want to understand their decisions.

"I understand they're human and make mistakes, as I do as a manager and as the players do.

"So I think VAR at its best - and it still needs to be honed to make sure it's at its best and that might take a period of time - to give the referees more eyes to get decisions right is a no-brainer."

VAR will not be used in this season's Championship play-off final at Wembley as it has not been used in league games this season.

Lampard, whose side are sixth in the table, added: "There is a lot to lose and that's why it's a big ask to ask people not to become slightly frustrated in moments."

Referees 'have to interact' with players and managers

Lampard was charged for comments to Hooper after his promotion-chasing side were denied a late penalty at St Andrew's.

The 40-year-old has until 18:00 BST on Monday to respond to his second improper conduct charge of the season, and said he will speak to Derby before deciding how to answer it.

He was fined £2,000 in September after being sent to the stands during Derby's loss at Rotherham.

"I'm surprised because it was very clear on the day that we should have had a penalty towards the end of the (Birmingham) game," the former England midfielder said.

"That was my frustration and I think if you asked any manager in the league, even the most mild-mannered ones, what we ask for sometimes is some interaction with the referees as to why some decisions did or didn't go for us and I wasn't acknowledged at all.

"I would love to walk into the tunnel every game and just happily move on with my life and not be worried too much that we're fighting for the play-offs but it doesn't work that way.

"A lot of heated conversations happen in football between players, fans, managers, team-mates and referees because they are a big part of the game and they have to interact.

"So I don't think they can turn their face to you when you're asking a question, even if you're asking it in a fairly strong manner.

"I'd rather have a strong answer to my face and I didn't get that."