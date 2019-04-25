Sven-Goran Eriksson: Former England boss has no contact over Scotland job

Sven-Goran Eriksson coached the Philippines in this year's Asian Cup

Former England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson "has never even thought" about the prospect of becoming Scotland manager.

The Swede had reportedly applied to the Scottish FA as they begin their hunt for a successor to Alex McLeish, who was sacked last week.

However, the 71-year-old - who ended a short stint as Philippines coach in February - says he has had no contact.

When asked if he would be interested, Eriksson told BBC Sport: "I don't know, I have never even thought about it."

Eriksson, who has coached the likes of Benfica, Lazio, Manchester City and the Ivory Coast in a 42-year coaching career, led the Philippines to two wins in his 10 matches in charge.

He took England to the quarter-finals of the 2002 and 2006 World Cups and the 2004 European Championships.

The Scottish FA held a board meeting on Tuesday in an attempt to identify a successor to McLeish, with managers from around the world making their interest known to the governing body.

It was decided chief executive Ian Maxwell will do due diligence on those who have applied before reporting back within the next week.

Scotland have Euro 2020 qualifiers against Cyprus and Belgium in June.

Performance director Malky Mackay and U21 coach Scot Gemmill have been suggested as interim candidates, with the squad for those matches due to be announced in the week of 27 May.

McLeish, 60, took charge for a second time in February 2018 but came under increasing pressure after a poor start to the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

His departure came a month after Scotland were humiliated 3-0 by world ranked 117 nation Kazakhstan, then recorded an unconvincing 2-0 win over San Marino, the world's lowest-ranked side.