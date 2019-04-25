Bryan Hughes: Wrexham's final game of the season v Harrogate 'a tricky one'

Bryan Hughes played for Birmingham City, Charlton Athletic and Hull City

Wrexham manager Bryan Hughes admits he has one eye on the National League play-offs ahead of the final game of the regular season.

After missing out on the top three, Hughes' side can only finish either fourth or fifth and will be at home in the qualifying round of the play-offs.

The Dragons host play-off rivals Harrogate Town on Saturday and Hughes is already looking beyond that game.

"Potentially we might be playing them again in midweek," said Hughes.

"It could be a tactical battle or could be a chance for both teams to give players a bit of a breather to concentrate all our efforts on midweek.

"It's a tricky one. I want to win every game and want to instil that into the players and go into the play-offs with confidence.

"It would be great to go into them on the back of a win against Harrogate, whatever team we play, and build from there."

Harrogate or Eastleigh will be Wrexham's opponents on either Wednesday or Thursday next week in the qualifying round of the play-offs.

"The results on Saturday do make a big difference who you play in the play-offs," Hughes added.

"If we win and Fylde win then we obviously stay fifth and if we beat Harrogate, who are sixth, and Eastleigh win then we'll potentially play Eastleigh.

"What we've shown is that we can compete with anyone in this league and obviously you need a bit of luck along the way in the play-off and hopefully we'll get that as well."