Rod Taylor: Morecambe co-chairman says club must move forward in EFL

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley is the longest-serving manager in the top four tiers of English football

Morecambe co-chairman Rod Taylor says the club now has to move forwards in the English Football League after securing their League Two status.

The Shrimps are certain of a 13th season in the EFL despite their 4-0 defeat by Mansfield on Good Friday.

"People write us off every year - let it continue because we keep batting it back," he told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"We've got to move on, we're an established EFL club now and we've got to build on that."

Taylor, who has been on the club's board for 25 years, during which they rose from the Northern Premier League to the EFL, admitted they have not had the financial resources of some of their rivals.

"Our budget is a third of what Notts County's is this year, who are at the bottom of the league, and that says it all," he continued

"It would be nice to let [manager] Jim Bentley have more of a resource and then he can really prove his worth to take the club forward.

"People are knocking him and it's not a level playing field so I have every admiration for him and his team."