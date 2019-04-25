Grace Moloney: Reading FC Women goalkeeper extends contract

Grace Moloney has been at Reading since the age of nine

Reading FC Women goalkeeper Grace Moloney has extended her contract with the Women's Super League club.

The 26-year-old Republic of Ireland international has been with the club since the age of nine.

She was a member of the Royals side which reached the Women's FA Cup semi-finals this season before losing on penalties to West Ham United.

Moloney spent a season on loan at Aston Villa in 2016 and subsequently established herself as first-choice.