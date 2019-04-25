Grace Moloney: Reading FC Women goalkeeper extends contract
Reading FC Women goalkeeper Grace Moloney has extended her contract with the Women's Super League club.
The 26-year-old Republic of Ireland international has been with the club since the age of nine.
She was a member of the Royals side which reached the Women's FA Cup semi-finals this season before losing on penalties to West Ham United.
Moloney spent a season on loan at Aston Villa in 2016 and subsequently established herself as first-choice.