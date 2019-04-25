Nabil Bentaleb: Algeria international disciplined by Schalke for second time

Algeria international midfielder Nabil Bentaleb.

Algeria midfielder Nabil Bentaleb has been dropped from Schalke's first-team squad for a second time this season, until further notice.

"Head coach Huub Stevens dropped the 24-year-old to the Under-23s on Wednesday 24 April due to another disciplinary reason," the German Bundesliga club confirmed.

This latest action comes just two weeks after Bentaleb was reinstated into Schalke's first team after spending three weeks with the under-23s on disciplinary grounds.

The former Tottenham Hotspur player last featured for Schalke in their 1-1 away draw to FC Nurnberg in the Bundesliga on 12 April when he came on as a substitute.

Bentaleb represented Algeria at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, and was part of the Desert Foxes' Nations Cup squads in both 2015 and 2017.

Morocco's defender Hamza Mendyl, who was also dropped from the Schalke first-squad for disciplinary reasons early this month is still training with club's under-23 team.