Premier Division: 'No doom and gloom' at Derry City - manager Devine

David Parkhouse is Derry City's top scorer with five goals

Derry City manager Declan Devine says there is "no doom and gloom" around the club despite a defeat by Shamrock Rovers being followed by Waterford earning a last-gasp 2-2 draw on Monday.

Derry host Cork City in the Premier Division on Friday night and then play Bohemians at the Brandywell on Monday.

"Performance levels have been excellent in both those games so we're in a positive frame of mind," said Devine.

Derry City lie fourth on 21 points, nine points above seventh-placed Cork.

"We are sitting in a very positive place - the players are giving it absolutely everything they can, we are playing a good brand of football, we're fit and well organised so there's no gloom and doom - we're looking forward to the game," added Devine.

"The fatigue levels over the course of this hectic schedule of fixtures will obviously be there but it's the same for everyone else."

Cork sit in an unaccustomed lowly position in the league, two points above the relegation zone, after finishing second in the top flight last year and achieving a league and cup double the previous season.

Devine is wary of John Caulfield's side however as he believes they "have players with a lot of experience of winning leagues and FAI Cups who can really hurt you".

"Historically Cork City against Derry City is a massive game. They are two of the biggest clubs in Ireland - clubs that have had huge games in the history of League of Ireland football.

"This league is very unforgiving and you can lose a few matches very quickly but Cork will believe they are only one win away from starting to make their way up the table."

Defender Ally Gilchrist and midfielder Ciaron Harkin will be given the chance to prove their fitness prior to Friday night's game after missing the trip to Waterford on Monday.