Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says his side are "the team of the season"

Klopp believes his team could have had more than four representatives in the PFA Team of the Year

Manager Jurgen Klopp says seven more Liverpool players could have made the PFA Team of the Year and insists "my team is the team of the season".

The Reds saw Andrew Robertson, Trent-Alexander Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and forward Sadio Mane selected in the PFA team, which is chosen by players.

Manchester City had six players included, while Manchester United's Paul Pogba completed the line-up.

"There could have been four, five, six or seven more involved," said Klopp.

"They played an outstanding season in so many moments. For me, my team is the team of the season anyway."

BBC Sport pundits Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink all agreed Pogba should not have been chosen.

Liverpool's Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - who have both scored 19 league goals this season - were left out, as were Tottenham's Harry Kane and Chelsea's Eden Hazard, with 17 and 16 Premier League goals respectively.

"Mo would have deserved it again," added Klopp. "He's up there again with the top scorers and scored so many incredibly important goals for us.

"Gini Wijnaldum plays an incredible season, 100 per cent. Jordan Henderson is in a shape where if they would vote today then he would probably be in and stuff like that, so it's good."

No help from or for Man Utd

Media playback is not supported on this device Lineker and Hasselbaink on Pogba's inclusion in Team of the Year

Klopp spoke to media on Thursday having watched Manchester City return to the top of the Premier League with victory over Manchester United on Wednesday.

The German says he was "calm" after the fixture, which left his side second in the table and requiring City to drop points in their remaining three games if the Anfield club are to win a first league title since 1990.

"For me all is good and the decision is not made yet," added Klopp. "It's not that last night was the final game of the season. It was just another game for City. They deserved to win.

"It was the result I expected. United tried whatever they can, first half especially. Unlucky in one or two moments, but over 95 minutes it was clear they can't stand up to City at the moment.

"This is our first time trying to be champion, not the last time. Last season we were 25 points behind. It's all good and we will carry on.

"We don't need to summarise the season. If we win it, we win it. If we don't there are no regrets as long as we give our best, and that's what we've done all season."

Asked how United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can rebuild his side, Klopp answered: "They didn't help us, why should we help them?"

Training, not transfers this summer

Liverpool face the prospect of not winning the title despite having lost just once - to City - throughout the season.

The Reds could reach a total of 97 points but Klopp - who ruled out a move for Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne, despite being linked with him - believes further improvement does not hinge on summer transfers.

He added: "Transfers - we are not there to excite the people out there and think, 'Wow, a new player!' and stuff like that. Actually, the job is to improve the team and there are different ways.

"It's about training - actually, I think that's the best way to do it and if you have to sign somebody, you sign somebody.

"Will it be the biggest transfer window for Liverpool? No, probably not, but I think it would have been a surprise if I said 'yes'.

"Our eyes are always open, we always look, but what happens if and when, there is nothing to say about in the moment."