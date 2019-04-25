Portsmouth: Nathan Thompson ready for crunch promotion test against Sunderland

Nathan Thompson scored against Sunderland in the Checkatrade Trophy Final last month

Portsmouth full-back Nathan Thompson believes it would be "a crying shame" if the club misses out on automatic promotion from League One.

Third-placed Pompey travel to Sunderland, in fourth, on Saturday knowing promotion is in their own hands if they can win their last three games.

They trail second-placed Barnsley by a point with a game in hand ahead of the match at the Stadium of Light.

"We have the momentum and confidence is high at the moment," Thompson said.

Portsmouth have won their past seven league games and also edged out Saturday's opponents Sunderland on penalties in the Checkatrade Trophy Final.

Thompson, who scored Pompey's first goal at Wembley, feels their next meeting eclipses that as an occasion.

"We set out at the start of the season to gain promotion and to go to the Stadium of Light with a sell-out crowd is huge for us," he told BBC Radio Solent.

"We maybe have the psychological edge from the previous two games we've had with them this season.

"But we know we have to win the way Barnsley have been going, and we have to put three points on the board.

"We've been in and around the automatic promotion picture all season, we've got ourselves into a great position so it would be a crying shame to let that go now."