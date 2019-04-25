PFA team of the year: How well do you remember previous players?

This year's Premier League PFA team of the year has been announced, and as usual there is plenty of debate around who has been selected.

Sergio Aguero is the only man to keep his place from the 2017-18 team.

BBC Sport has had a look at previous years to see what unexpected names and facts we could find. For example, did you know that eight goalkeepers have been selected in more Premier League teams of the year than Peter Schmeichel (who made the first one in 1992-93 and was never selected again)?

That's not even a question, just a bonus fact. You have five minutes to answer our actual teasers...