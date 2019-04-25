Hearts & Aberdeen fined for confrontation & Craig Levein censured

Hearts beat Aberdeen 2-1 at Tynecastle in March

Hearts and Aberdeen have been fined £500 each following a mass confrontation of players during their Scottish Premiership meeting in March.

Aberdeen admitted their guilt, and the charge against Hearts was proved after they denied it.

Mass confrontation is where three or more players or staff from one side are involved in a melee.

Meanwhile, Hearts manager Craig Levein has been censured for misconduct during one of the club's under-18s games.

Levein had not been listed on the team sheet as being on the coaching staff, but was on the sidelines.