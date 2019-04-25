Atalanta 2-1 Fiorentina (5-4 agg): Bergamo side into first final in 23 years

Atalanta now have the chance to win their first major trophy in 56 years

Atalanta will play Lazio in the Coppa Italia final after beating Fiorentina in their semi-final second leg.

The Bergamo side - who are battling for a Champions League place in Serie A - have not played in the cup final since 1996.

After a 3-3 first-leg draw, Luis Muriel gave Fiorentina the edge early on.

But Josip Ilicic scored a penalty and Alejandro Gomez's powerful shot, which keeper Alban Lafont could not keep out, put the hosts into the final.

Atalanta will face Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday, 15 May as they look to add to the 1963 Italian Cup, their only major trophy.

Joaquin Correa's 58th-minute goal on Wednesday secured a 1-0 win for Lazio against AC Milan in a game marred by racism.