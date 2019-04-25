Match ends, Getafe 0, Real Madrid 0.
Getafe frustrate neighbours Real Madrid with 0-0 draw
Getafe picked up a first La Liga point against illustrious neighbours Real Madrid since 2012 to boost their Champions League hopes.
The hosts moved back into fourth place - one spot behind Real - after Sevilla had briefly moved into the top four with a 5-0 win over Rayo Vallecano.
Getafe had the better chances to win with a Keylor Navas double save denying Jorge Molina and Jaime Mata.
Real striker Karim Benzema shot straight at Getafe keeper David Soria.
The French striker is Real's only goalscorer in April and has scored their past eight goals.
Real handed a first La Liga start to Brahim Diaz, in one of six changes from their 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao, with Zinedine Zidane looking at his options for next season.
They had won their previous 10 matches against Getafe, a run going back to 2012.
Line-ups
Getafe
- 13Soria
- 22SuárezBooked at 38mins
- 4González
- 21Miquel
- 6Cabrera
- 7MataSubstituted forSáizat 84'minutes
- 18Arambarri
- 20Maksimovic
- 17OliveraSubstituted forRodríguezat 57'minutes
- 19Molina
- 27DuroSubstituted forPortilloat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Chichizola
- 8Portillo
- 9Rodríguez
- 10Shibasaki
- 11Sáiz
- 15Cristóforo
- 16Flamini
Real Madrid
- 1Navas
- 2Carvajal
- 5Varane
- 6NachoBooked at 82mins
- 23Reguilón
- 15ValverdeBooked at 63minsSubstituted forKroosat 78'minutes
- 14Casemiro
- 22IscoBooked at 30mins
- 21DíazSubstituted forVázquezat 71'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 11BaleSubstituted forAsensioat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Vallejo
- 8Kroos
- 10Modric
- 12Marcelo
- 17Vázquez
- 20Asensio
- 25Courtois
- Referee:
- Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
- Attendance:
- 13,135
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Getafe 0, Real Madrid 0.
Offside, Real Madrid. Karim Benzema tries a through ball, but Marco Asensio is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Samu Sáiz (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Francisco Portillo.
Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
Samu Sáiz (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Sergio Reguilón (Real Madrid).
Francisco Portillo (Getafe) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Jorge Molina (Getafe) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Rodríguez with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Samu Sáiz replaces Jaime Mata.
Offside, Getafe. Damián Suárez tries a through ball, but Leandro Cabrera is caught offside.
Booking
Nacho (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Sergio Reguilón (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jorge Molina (Getafe).
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Nacho.
Attempt blocked. Jorge Molina (Getafe) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Francisco Portillo.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Toni Kroos replaces Federico Valverde.
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Marco Asensio.
Offside, Real Madrid. Casemiro tries a through ball, but Lucas Vázquez is caught offside.
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Leandro Cabrera (Getafe).
Attempt saved. Jaime Mata (Getafe) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Jorge Molina (Getafe) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Damián Suárez.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Francisco Portillo replaces Hugo Duro.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Gareth Bale.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Brahim Díaz.
Foul by Federico Valverde (Real Madrid).
Damián Suárez (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Leandro Cabrera.
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Jorge Molina (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Gareth Bale.
Sergio Reguilón (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jaime Mata (Getafe).
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jaime Mata (Getafe).
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Nacho.