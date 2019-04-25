Spanish La Liga
Getafe0Real Madrid0

Getafe frustrate neighbours Real Madrid with 0-0 draw

Gareth Bale
Gareth Bale (right) was back in Real Madrid's starting XI but had a quiet game

Getafe picked up a first La Liga point against illustrious neighbours Real Madrid since 2012 to boost their Champions League hopes.

The hosts moved back into fourth place - one spot behind Real - after Sevilla had briefly moved into the top four with a 5-0 win over Rayo Vallecano.

Getafe had the better chances to win with a Keylor Navas double save denying Jorge Molina and Jaime Mata.

Real striker Karim Benzema shot straight at Getafe keeper David Soria.

The French striker is Real's only goalscorer in April and has scored their past eight goals.

Real handed a first La Liga start to Brahim Diaz, in one of six changes from their 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao, with Zinedine Zidane looking at his options for next season.

They had won their previous 10 matches against Getafe, a run going back to 2012.

Line-ups

Getafe

  • 13Soria
  • 22SuárezBooked at 38mins
  • 4González
  • 21Miquel
  • 6Cabrera
  • 7MataSubstituted forSáizat 84'minutes
  • 18Arambarri
  • 20Maksimovic
  • 17OliveraSubstituted forRodríguezat 57'minutes
  • 19Molina
  • 27DuroSubstituted forPortilloat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Chichizola
  • 8Portillo
  • 9Rodríguez
  • 10Shibasaki
  • 11Sáiz
  • 15Cristóforo
  • 16Flamini

Real Madrid

  • 1Navas
  • 2Carvajal
  • 5Varane
  • 6NachoBooked at 82mins
  • 23Reguilón
  • 15ValverdeBooked at 63minsSubstituted forKroosat 78'minutes
  • 14Casemiro
  • 22IscoBooked at 30mins
  • 21DíazSubstituted forVázquezat 71'minutes
  • 9Benzema
  • 11BaleSubstituted forAsensioat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Vallejo
  • 8Kroos
  • 10Modric
  • 12Marcelo
  • 17Vázquez
  • 20Asensio
  • 25Courtois
Referee:
Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
Attendance:
13,135

Match Stats

Home TeamGetafeAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home9
Away12
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away4
Fouls
Home17
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Getafe 0, Real Madrid 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Getafe 0, Real Madrid 0.

Offside, Real Madrid. Karim Benzema tries a through ball, but Marco Asensio is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Samu Sáiz (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Francisco Portillo.

Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).

Samu Sáiz (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Sergio Reguilón (Real Madrid).

Francisco Portillo (Getafe) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Jorge Molina (Getafe) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Rodríguez with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Getafe. Samu Sáiz replaces Jaime Mata.

Offside, Getafe. Damián Suárez tries a through ball, but Leandro Cabrera is caught offside.

Booking

Nacho (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).

Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Sergio Reguilón (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jorge Molina (Getafe).

Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Nacho.

Attempt blocked. Jorge Molina (Getafe) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Francisco Portillo.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Toni Kroos replaces Federico Valverde.

Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Marco Asensio.

Offside, Real Madrid. Casemiro tries a through ball, but Lucas Vázquez is caught offside.

Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Leandro Cabrera (Getafe).

Attempt saved. Jaime Mata (Getafe) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Jorge Molina (Getafe) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Damián Suárez.

Substitution

Substitution, Getafe. Francisco Portillo replaces Hugo Duro.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Gareth Bale.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Brahim Díaz.

Foul by Federico Valverde (Real Madrid).

Damián Suárez (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Leandro Cabrera.

Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).

Jorge Molina (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Gareth Bale.

Sergio Reguilón (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jaime Mata (Getafe).

Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jaime Mata (Getafe).

Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Nacho.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 25th April 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona34248285325380
2Atl Madrid34218551232871
3Real Madrid34205959382165
4Getafe341413743291455
5Sevilla341671159421755
6Valencia34121664031952
7Ath Bilbao34121393740-349
8Alavés341210123544-946
9Espanyol341110134049-943
10Real Betis34127153949-1043
11Real Sociedad341011133942-341
12Leganés341011133339-641
13Eibar34913124247-540
14Villarreal34912134346-339
15Levante34910155161-1037
16Celta Vigo3499164857-936
17Real Valladolid34811152947-1835
18Girona34810163447-1334
19Huesca34611173755-1829
20Rayo Vallecano3477203662-2628
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Related to this story