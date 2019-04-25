Rangers beat Celtic 3-2 in Scottish Youth Cup final thriller at Hampden

Nathan Young-Coombes (second from right) headed Rangers' winner

Nathan Young-Coombes' header clinched Rangers' first Scottish Youth Cup in five years as they beat Celtic in a thrilling final.

The Ibrox side were two up after six minutes following strikes by Ciaran Dickson and Dapo Mebude.

But Celtic also scored twice in quick succession after half-time through Cameron Harper and Paul Kennedy.

Young-Coombes nodded Rangers in front again before team-mate Kai Kennedy's penalty was saved by Liam Hughes.

Dickson's nicely curled opener for Rangers arrived when he collected Kai Kennedy's corner kick at the edge of the box, then Mebude made it two by drilling home from 10 yards after a cross had only been half-cleared.

Karamoko Dembele set up Harper to stroke home left-footed to bring Celtic back into the game, before Paul Kennedy's deflected free-kick levelled matters.

Kai Kennedy delivered for Young-Coombes to notch Rangers' third before Mebude was fouled in the box by Brody Paterson.

But Kennedy's effort from 12 yards was turned wide and there was more drama as Harper headed in at the other end only for the officials to rule that the ball had gone out of play earlier in the move.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard (right) and assistant Gary McAllister took in the match at Hampden

Former Celtic captain Tom Boyd and current manager Neil Lennon were also in attendance