Back pages

The Times leads on Paul Pogba wanting talks with Real Madrid
The Times leads on Paul Pogba wanting talks with Real Madrid
The Daily Mail claims Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has held crisis talks
The Daily Mail claims Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has held crisis talks
The Daily Star leads on Jurgen Klopp insisting Liverpool can still win the Premier League
The Daily Star leads on Jurgen Klopp insisting Liverpool can still win the Premier League
Daily Express
The Express leads on Romelu Lukaku being linked with a move to Italy

Top Stories